Global Safety Valves Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets ,The global safety valves market is expected to grow from USD 4.69 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.81 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. North America is dominating the market due to growth in oil & gas market. Also, increased spending in energy sector have also spurred the growth of safety valve market.

Safety Valves Market by Material (Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy, Cryogenic, Others), Size, Industry Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2026.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407158/request-sample

Leading companies in the industry include Emerson, Weir Group, Forbes Marshall, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Schlumberger, Bosch Rexroth, Baker Hughes (A GE Company), IMI PLC, Alfa Laval, Leser, Other Ecosystem Players, Frese, ARI-Armaturen among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.For instance, in May 2017, Yamgaz, a joint-venture led by TechnipFMC with JGC and Chiyoda, awarded Weir Flow Control France a contract to engineer and supply critical service safety valves for Yamal LNG, a major LNG project in northern Russia

The material segment is classified as steel, cast iron, alloy, cryogenic and others. The steel segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period. Growing demand for high-quality safety valve to alleviate the threat of contamination in critical processes, such as water and steam handling, in food & beverages, and chemicals industries is expected to stimulate the market growth. The size segment is divided into segments such as Up to 1″, 1″ to 6″, 6″ to 25″, 25″ to 50” and 50″ and Larger. The 1″ to 6″ safety valves segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 2.08 Billion owing to various features offered by it.Industry segment includes oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, water & wastewater, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, metal & mining, paper & pulp, food & beverages and others. The agriculture segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 23.20% in 2018. In agriculture, safety valves are used for irrigation and precision farming applications. Valves made up of brass, steel, and a wide array of plastics materials are widely used.

BROWSE COMPLETE REPORT AND TABLE OF CONTENTS : https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/safety-valves-market-by-material-steel-cast-iron-407158.html

Adoption of safety valves in industrial processesis one of the driving force. Also, rising demand of safety valves from oil & gas market and growth in nuclear energy generation are another two factorsfuelling the growth of market.But decline in oil and gas extractionis restricting the growth of safety valves market. However,rising need for safety valve replacementand the use of 3D printers in manufacturing linesare factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in forthcoming years.

Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.