Global SBC Industry 2020 Market Size, Growth, Development Trends, Demand and 2025 Forecast Research Report

SBC Industry studies Styrenic block copolymer is also known as SBC. They belong to the group of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE). TPE have rubber like properties and are processed as thermoplastics.

This report focuses on the SBC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The SBS segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Factors such as the growth in adhesive and compounding applications and the high adoption of polymer-modified asphalt for paving and roofing applications will contribute to the growth of the styrenic-butadiene-styrenic block copolymer market in the coming years.

Global SBC Market is spread across 119 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures.

As per this market research report, the paving and roofing application segment will hold the maximum share of the SBC market until 2025. The increasing usage of SBC for bitumen modification, growth in global population and high infrastructural investments will drive the growth of the market in this segment.

The worldwide market for SBC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

SBC Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• China Petrochemical Corporation

• Dynasol

• LCY Group

• PolyOne

• TSRC

• Zeon Chemicals

• LG Chemicals

• Chevron Phillips

• En Chuan Chemicals

• JSR Corporation

• Eastman Chemical

• Kumho Petrochemicals

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS)

• Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)

• Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Paving and Roofing

• Footwear

• Advanced Material

• Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global SBC Market.

Chapter 1: Describe SBC Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of SBC, with sales, revenue, and price of SBC, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of SBC, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven SBC market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe SBC sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

