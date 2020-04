Global Tunnel Monitoring System Market Will Experience A Noticeable Growth | Tunnel Sensors Ltd.; Monitoring Solutions; Worldsensing; Ricoh

Choosing this tunnel monitoring system market research report is vital for businesses when it comes to taking any verdict about the products. Clients can divulge the best opportunities to be successful in this industry with excellent practice models and methods of research used in this market report. The data included in this tunnel monitoring system report is mainly plotted in the form of graphs, charts and tables which makes it easy to understand facts and figures about the market. Further, the statistical and numerical data including facts and figures are characterized very properly with the help of charts, tables or graphs. You can acquire an in-depth market analysis with this tunnel monitoring system market report to thrive in this competitive environment.

Global tunnel monitoring system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 836.60 million by 2026 , registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of adoption rate for wireless-based tunnel monitoring systems.

Major Industry Competitors: Tunnel Monitoring System Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tunnel monitoring system market are Tunnel Sensors Ltd.; Monitoring Solutions; Worldsensing; Ricoh; Herrenknecht AG; Nova Ventures; HBM; Sisgeo Srl; SIXENSE Soldata; James Fisher and Sons plc; GEOKON; COWI A/S; Ramboll; RST Instruments Ltd.; Geocomp Corporation; Fugro; Keller Group plc; Geomotion (Singapore) Pte Ltd; VMT GmbH; GeoSIG Ltd; Set Point Technologies; Autostrade Tech S.p.A.; INFIBRA TECHNOLOGIES Srl; NBG HOLDING GMBH; SODIS Lab among others.

Key Segmentation: Tunnel Monitoring System Market

By Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Tunnel Type (Highway Tunnels, Railway Tunnels, Others), Networking Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Strain, Cracks, Pressure, Temperature, Dynamic Load, Corrosion, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rapid rise in the development of infrastructure for tunnels worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Concerns regarding failure of tunnels resulting in significant losses will also augment the market growth in the forecast period

Trend of reducing hardware costs especially sensors is another factor boosting this market growth

Presence of various regulations and compliances regarding the implementation of safety measures in tunnels also acts as a market driver

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Worldsensing announced the availability of “Laser Distance Meter Node” having a range of up to four kilometres in tunnels helping provide real-time, remote measurement of tunnel convergence, deformations slope movement, landslides structural displacement and buildings without work disruptions. The product has been designed to reduce the risks involved in tunnels helping deliver extremely high-quality performance for harsh conditions of tunnel environments

In May 2018, COWI A/S announced that they had acquired various assets and resources from ILF Consultants, Inc. helping expand their capabilities and operations for the North American region and strengthen their capabilities for tunnel monitoring and other tunnel-based applications. This acquisition will bring high-quality expertise and experience of experts to the existing operating model of COWI helping them increase their presence of services in the North America region

