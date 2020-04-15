GLOBAL VEHICLE TELEMATICS MARKET WILL EXPERIENCE A NOTICEABLE GROWTH | PTC, INC., TRIMBLE INC., TOMTOM TELEMATICS BV,

PTC, Inc.,

The Global Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to reach USD 20.12 billion by 2025 , from USD 7.31 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% forecast to 2025.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing adoption of NGTP would enhance the telematics service delivery

Proliferation of telematics technology due to decreasing sensor and connectivity cost

Growing government mandate for deploying vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles

Rising demand for smartphones supplements the adoption of telematics solutions and services

Competitive Landscape and Vehicle Telematics Market Share Analysis

Vehicle Telematics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Vehicle Telematics market.

Market Segmentation

By Provider Type (OEM, Aftermarket), By Vertical (Transportation, Logistics, Government, Utilities, Travel, Tourism, Construction, Education, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment), By Geography

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Vehicle Telematics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Vehicle Telematics market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: Vehicle Telematics Industry

PTC, Inc., Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics Bv, Verizon Telematics, Inc., Mix Telematics International (PTY) Ltd, Zonar Systems, Inc, OCTO Telematics Ltd, Omnitracs, LLC, Masternaut Limited, Microlise Group Ltd, Inseego Corporation, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and many more.

Global Vehicle Telematics Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Vehicle Telematics report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Vehicle Telematics Market, By Type

7 Vehicle Telematics Market, By Organization Size

8 Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

