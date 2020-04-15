Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market 2020 Overview is Led by Accell Clinical Research, LLC, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Clinilabs, Inc., Covance, Inc., (LabCorp). | Forecast till 2027

An Exclusive Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The global healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is at a surge with the increase in demand for services it offers. It includes medical writing and publishing of the regulatory documentation provided by experienced medical writers, quality control (QC) auditors, and publishers that play an important role in developing high-quality documents for clinical research projects. Then there are regulatory submissions that refer to the submission of any documentation or information on a healthcare product to a regulatory agency to get it reviewed.

The healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is experiencing significant growth owing to the rise in several patent expirations along with growing costs of research and development activities are the primary factors influencing the growth of the global healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market. However, the approval time of a drug or device is a time taking process, is expensive, and is also a documentation centric procedure that is restraining the market growth. Furthermore, healthcare and biopharmaceutical organizations are likely to team up with numerous outsourcing companies for getting their drugs and devices approved in the global market that is driving the market in the forecast period.

Top Players:

1. Accell Clinical Research, LLC

2. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

3. Clinilabs, Inc.

4. Covance, Inc., (LabCorp)

5. Freyr Solutions

6. ICON plc

7. Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

8. Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc.

9. Sciformix Corporation

10. The Weinberg Group Inc.

The “Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user and geography. The healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of type and by end user. Based on type the market is segmented as regulatory writing and publishing, regulatory submissions, clinical trial applications, product registrations and regulatory consulting and legal representation. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as mid-size pharmaceutical, large pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Target Audience for the Report on the Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market:

• Manufactures

• Market analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Distributors

• Investors

• Governments

• Equity research firms

• Consultants

