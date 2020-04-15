Iodine Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2020-2026| SQM, Cosayach, Ise Chemicals, Algorta Norte S.A., Godo Shigen, Iochem, Nippoh Chemicals

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Iodine market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Iodine market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Iodine market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Iodine market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1632119/global-iodine-market

The competitive landscape of the global Iodine market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Iodine market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Iodine Market Research Report: SQM, Cosayach, Ise Chemicals, Algorta Norte S.A., Godo Shigen, Iochem, Nippoh Chemicals, RB Energy, Toho Earthtech, Iofina, Wengfu, Gather Great Ocean, Xinwang

Global Iodine Market by Type: Saltpeter Minera Iodine, Underground Brine Iodine, Seaweed Iodine

Global Iodine Market by Application: X-ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals, Iodophors and PVP-I, LCD Screens, Animal Nutrition, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Iodine market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Iodine market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Iodine market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1632119/global-iodine-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Iodine market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Iodine market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Iodine market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Iodine market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Iodine market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Iodine market?

Table Of Content

1 Iodine Market Overview

1.1 Iodine Product Overview

1.2 Iodine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Saltpeter Minera Iodine

1.2.2 Underground Brine Iodine

1.2.3 Seaweed Iodine

1.3 Global Iodine Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Iodine Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Iodine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Iodine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Iodine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Iodine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Iodine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Iodine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Iodine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Iodine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Iodine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Iodine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Iodine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Iodine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Iodine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Iodine Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Iodine Industry

1.5.1.1 Iodine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Iodine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Iodine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Iodine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Iodine Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Iodine Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Iodine Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Iodine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Iodine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Iodine Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Iodine Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Iodine as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Iodine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Iodine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Iodine Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Iodine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Iodine Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Iodine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Iodine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Iodine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Iodine Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Iodine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Iodine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Iodine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Iodine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Iodine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Iodine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Iodine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Iodine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Iodine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Iodine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Iodine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Iodine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Iodine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Iodine by Application

4.1 Iodine Segment by Application

4.1.1 X-ray Contrast Media

4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Iodophors and PVP-I

4.1.4 LCD Screens

4.1.5 Animal Nutrition

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Iodine Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Iodine Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Iodine Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Iodine Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Iodine by Application

4.5.2 Europe Iodine by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Iodine by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Iodine by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Iodine by Application

5 North America Iodine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Iodine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Iodine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Iodine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Iodine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Iodine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Iodine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Iodine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Iodine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Iodine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Iodine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Iodine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Iodine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Iodine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Iodine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Iodine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Iodine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Iodine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Iodine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Iodine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Iodine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Iodine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Iodine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Iodine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Iodine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Iodine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Iodine Business

10.1 SQM

10.1.1 SQM Corporation Information

10.1.2 SQM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 SQM Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 SQM Iodine Products Offered

10.1.5 SQM Recent Development

10.2 Cosayach

10.2.1 Cosayach Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cosayach Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cosayach Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 SQM Iodine Products Offered

10.2.5 Cosayach Recent Development

10.3 Ise Chemicals

10.3.1 Ise Chemicals Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ise Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ise Chemicals Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ise Chemicals Iodine Products Offered

10.3.5 Ise Chemicals Recent Development

10.4 Algorta Norte S.A.

10.4.1 Algorta Norte S.A. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Algorta Norte S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Algorta Norte S.A. Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Algorta Norte S.A. Iodine Products Offered

10.4.5 Algorta Norte S.A. Recent Development

10.5 Godo Shigen

10.5.1 Godo Shigen Corporation Information

10.5.2 Godo Shigen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Godo Shigen Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Godo Shigen Iodine Products Offered

10.5.5 Godo Shigen Recent Development

10.6 Iochem

10.6.1 Iochem Corporation Information

10.6.2 Iochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Iochem Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Iochem Iodine Products Offered

10.6.5 Iochem Recent Development

10.7 Nippoh Chemicals

10.7.1 Nippoh Chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nippoh Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nippoh Chemicals Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nippoh Chemicals Iodine Products Offered

10.7.5 Nippoh Chemicals Recent Development

10.8 RB Energy

10.8.1 RB Energy Corporation Information

10.8.2 RB Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 RB Energy Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 RB Energy Iodine Products Offered

10.8.5 RB Energy Recent Development

10.9 Toho Earthtech

10.9.1 Toho Earthtech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Toho Earthtech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Toho Earthtech Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Toho Earthtech Iodine Products Offered

10.9.5 Toho Earthtech Recent Development

10.10 Iofina

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Iodine Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Iofina Iodine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Iofina Recent Development

10.11 Wengfu

10.11.1 Wengfu Corporation Information

10.11.2 Wengfu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Wengfu Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Wengfu Iodine Products Offered

10.11.5 Wengfu Recent Development

10.12 Gather Great Ocean

10.12.1 Gather Great Ocean Corporation Information

10.12.2 Gather Great Ocean Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Gather Great Ocean Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Gather Great Ocean Iodine Products Offered

10.12.5 Gather Great Ocean Recent Development

10.13 Xinwang

10.13.1 Xinwang Corporation Information

10.13.2 Xinwang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Xinwang Iodine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Xinwang Iodine Products Offered

10.13.5 Xinwang Recent Development

11 Iodine Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Iodine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Iodine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.