Kefir Market Status, Growth Opportunities And Outlook 2027: Lifeway Foods, Inc., Hain Celestial, Nestlé, Danone, Fresh Made Inc, Green Valley Creamery,

Kefir Market Business Insights and Updates:

The Kefir Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Kefir market size. Kefir market is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.45% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for the probiotics drinks is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing health consciousness among population is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising disposable income, growing demand for the food products, growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry, and increasing product development & related products are expected to drive the kefir market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Lifeway Foods, Inc., Hain Celestial, Nestlé, Danone, Fresh Made Inc, Green Valley Creamery, Maple Hill Creamery, DSM, DuPont.,Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Nourish Health Bar

By Form (Organic, Conventional),



By Category (Flavored Kefir, Non- Flavored Kefir),



By Product Type (Milk Kefir, Water Kefir),



By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Others),



By Type (Greek-style Kefir, Low-fat Kefir, Frozen Kefir, Organic Kefir, Others),



By Material (Coconut, Milk, Water),



By Flavor (Regular, Flavored),



By Application (Dairy Products, Cosmetics, Sauces, Dips & Dressings, Dietary Supplements, Medicines, Drinks & Smoothies, Others),



Based on regions, the Kefir Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Competitive Analysis: Worldwide Kefir Market

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of KefirMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Kefirmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Kefirindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

