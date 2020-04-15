LOGISTICS ROBOTS MARKET STUDY NAVIGATING THE FUTURE GROWTH OUTLOOK | GRENZEBACH GROUP, HITACHI, LTD., THE HI-TECH ROBOTIC SYSTEMZ, BASTIAN SOLUTIONS, INC., AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research recently introduced Logistics Robots Market research study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players in the study are Dematic, KUKA AG, Amazon Robotics LLC, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Vecna Robotics, Grenzebach Group, Hitachi, Ltd., The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Bastian Solutions, Inc., and More. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Global logistics robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 38212.78 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period to 2026. The increased use of automated solutions in industrial processes has accelerated the demand for logistics robots.

Top Major Market Competitors:

OMRON Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., GreyOrange pte ltd., Daifuku Co., Ltd., KNAPP AG, IAM Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., KION GROUP AG, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, ABB, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Asic Robotics AG among others.

Market Drivers:

Increase in adoption of automation solutions in industries arising due to global export activity which has led to a transformation from human performed activities to machine activities

Increasing e-commerce and online retail trade has led to the demand for quick delivery drives the logistics robots market

Shortage of human workforce, the increasing trade and online retail business, and technological advancement

Logistics robots can be used to carry heavy cartons and heavy payloads, and at the same time assure the safety of workers, thereby decreasing product damage and reducing the loss due to thefts

Rising demand for logistics robots in defence & military verticals would stimulate the demand in the forecasted period

Market Restraints:

The high set up and installation cost could hamper the growth of this market.

High investments required in R&D would hamper the growth of logistics robots

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

What does the report offer?

Market Forecasts:

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Logistics Robots Market.

Study on Key Market Trends:

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Logistics Robots Market.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Logistics Robots Market.

Regional Growth Analysis:

All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Logistics Robots Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Robots Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

