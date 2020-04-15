Medical Tourism Market Global Overview 2020 – Mega Trends, Major Drivers, Regional Overview and The industry is Growing Significantly Along with Top Companies

The reports cover key developments in the medical tourism market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from medical tourism market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for medical tourism market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the medical tourism market.

Medical tourism most often is for surgeries, like cardiovascular, cosmetic and others. However patients also travel for dental tourism or fertility tourism purposes. People with rare conditions may travel to countries where the treatment is better understood. However, almost all types of health care are available, including psychiatry, alternative medicine, convalescent care and even burial services.

The medical tourism market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such availability of cheaper treatment options, increasing number of surgeries like dental, cosmetic, fertility and others and availability of skilled medical professionals at a lower price in the market during the forecast period. However ethical concerns and legal issues and risks of acquiring regional infectious disease are some of thefactors hampering the market growth.

1. Bumrungrad International Hospital

2. Samitivej Hospitals

3. Bangkok Hospital Group

4. Fortis Healthcare Limited

5. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

6. Hamad Medical Corporation

7. Asklepios Kliniken Gmbh

8. Sunway Medical Centre

9. Yanhee International Hospital

10. Asian Heart Institute

The “Global Medical tourism Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical tourism market with detailed market segmentation by treatment type and geography. The global medical tourism market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical tourism market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global medical tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, surgical site, end user and geography. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented as dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment and other treatments

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical tourism market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical tourism market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Medical Tourism Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical tourism market in these regions.

