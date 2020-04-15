N-Pentane Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2026| Shell, Phillips 66, CNPC, ExxonMobil Chemical, TOP Solvent, Junyuan Petroleum Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global N-Pentane market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global N-Pentane market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global N-Pentane market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global N-Pentane market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global N-Pentane market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global N-Pentane market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global N-Pentane Market Research Report: Shell, Phillips 66, CNPC, ExxonMobil Chemical, TOP Solvent, Junyuan Petroleum Group, South Hampton Resources, Aeropres Corporation, Diversified CPC, Rizhao Changlian, M/S. DATTA
Global N-Pentane Market by Type: Pentane 85/15, Pentane 80/20, Pentane 70/30, Pentane 60/40, Pentane 50/50, Pentane 20/80, Others
Global N-Pentane Market by Application: EPS Blowing Agent, Electronic Cleaning, Chemical Solvent, Aerosol Propellant, Others
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global N-Pentane market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global N-Pentane market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global N-Pentane market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
- What will be the size of the global N-Pentane market in 2025?
- What is the current CAGR of the global N-Pentane market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global N-Pentane market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global N-Pentane market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global N-Pentane market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global N-Pentane market?
Table Of Content
1 N-Pentane Market Overview
1.1 N-Pentane Product Overview
1.2 N-Pentane Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Pentane 85/15
1.2.2 Pentane 80/20
1.2.3 Pentane 70/30
1.2.4 Pentane 60/40
1.2.5 Pentane 50/50
1.2.6 Pentane 20/80
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global N-Pentane Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global N-Pentane Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global N-Pentane Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global N-Pentane Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global N-Pentane Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global N-Pentane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global N-Pentane Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global N-Pentane Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global N-Pentane Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global N-Pentane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America N-Pentane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe N-Pentane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific N-Pentane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America N-Pentane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): N-Pentane Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the N-Pentane Industry
1.5.1.1 N-Pentane Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and N-Pentane Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for N-Pentane Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global N-Pentane Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by N-Pentane Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by N-Pentane Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players N-Pentane Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers N-Pentane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 N-Pentane Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 N-Pentane Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by N-Pentane Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in N-Pentane as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into N-Pentane Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers N-Pentane Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global N-Pentane Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global N-Pentane Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global N-Pentane Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global N-Pentane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global N-Pentane Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global N-Pentane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America N-Pentane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America N-Pentane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific N-Pentane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific N-Pentane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe N-Pentane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe N-Pentane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America N-Pentane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America N-Pentane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global N-Pentane by Application
4.1 N-Pentane Segment by Application
4.1.1 EPS Blowing Agent
4.1.2 Electronic Cleaning
4.1.3 Chemical Solvent
4.1.4 Aerosol Propellant
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global N-Pentane Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global N-Pentane Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global N-Pentane Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions N-Pentane Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America N-Pentane by Application
4.5.2 Europe N-Pentane by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific N-Pentane by Application
4.5.4 Latin America N-Pentane by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane by Application
5 North America N-Pentane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe N-Pentane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific N-Pentane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America N-Pentane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE N-Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in N-Pentane Business
10.1 Shell
10.1.1 Shell Corporation Information
10.1.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Shell N-Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Shell N-Pentane Products Offered
10.1.5 Shell Recent Development
10.2 Phillips 66
10.2.1 Phillips 66 Corporation Information
10.2.2 Phillips 66 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Phillips 66 N-Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Shell N-Pentane Products Offered
10.2.5 Phillips 66 Recent Development
10.3 CNPC
10.3.1 CNPC Corporation Information
10.3.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 CNPC N-Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 CNPC N-Pentane Products Offered
10.3.5 CNPC Recent Development
10.4 ExxonMobil Chemical
10.4.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information
10.4.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 ExxonMobil Chemical N-Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 ExxonMobil Chemical N-Pentane Products Offered
10.4.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development
10.5 TOP Solvent
10.5.1 TOP Solvent Corporation Information
10.5.2 TOP Solvent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 TOP Solvent N-Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 TOP Solvent N-Pentane Products Offered
10.5.5 TOP Solvent Recent Development
10.6 Junyuan Petroleum Group
10.6.1 Junyuan Petroleum Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Junyuan Petroleum Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Junyuan Petroleum Group N-Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Junyuan Petroleum Group N-Pentane Products Offered
10.6.5 Junyuan Petroleum Group Recent Development
10.7 South Hampton Resources
10.7.1 South Hampton Resources Corporation Information
10.7.2 South Hampton Resources Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 South Hampton Resources N-Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 South Hampton Resources N-Pentane Products Offered
10.7.5 South Hampton Resources Recent Development
10.8 Aeropres Corporation
10.8.1 Aeropres Corporation Corporation Information
10.8.2 Aeropres Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Aeropres Corporation N-Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Aeropres Corporation N-Pentane Products Offered
10.8.5 Aeropres Corporation Recent Development
10.9 Diversified CPC
10.9.1 Diversified CPC Corporation Information
10.9.2 Diversified CPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Diversified CPC N-Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Diversified CPC N-Pentane Products Offered
10.9.5 Diversified CPC Recent Development
10.10 Rizhao Changlian
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 N-Pentane Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Rizhao Changlian N-Pentane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Rizhao Changlian Recent Development
10.11 M/S. DATTA
10.11.1 M/S. DATTA Corporation Information
10.11.2 M/S. DATTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 M/S. DATTA N-Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 M/S. DATTA N-Pentane Products Offered
10.11.5 M/S. DATTA Recent Development
11 N-Pentane Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 N-Pentane Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 N-Pentane Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
