Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Still Has Room to Grow in 2020. Major Players are Synovis Micro Companies Alliance Inc., Medtronic Plc. , Boston Scientific , Abbott

Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 404.71 Million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 953.04 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing in geriatric population and subsequent growth in the prevalence of neurological disorder.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the nerve repair biomaterial market are Stryker (US), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US) Axogen Corporation. (US), Checkpoint Surgical, Inc. (US), Polyganics (Netherlands), Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.(US), Medtronic Plc. (US), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott (US), LivaNova PLC (UK), Baxter (US), Cyberonics, Inc. (US), Nuvectra.(US), OrthoMed, Inc.(US), Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd.. (US),. (US). and others.

Market Definition: Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

Nerve repair biomaterials are used for restoring nerves damaged.. Nerve injuries happen in in the upper (hand and arm) and lower (leg) extremities. Biomaterials are equipped with nerve conduits, nerve protectors, nerve connectors and nerve wraps. Nerve damage is happen due to high blood pressure (Diabetes), blunt/sharp trauma. Nerve repair is to regeneration of the injured nerve and removal. Nerve repair Biomaterial’s are used to restore the normal functioning of nerves.

According to World Health Organization, Up to 70% of people with diabetes have some nerve damage. An estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes in 2016. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market : By Product Type

Nerve Repair

Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market : By Injury Type

Epineural Nerve Repair

Perineural Nerve Repair

Group Fascicular Nerve Repair

Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market : By Application

Epineural Nerve Repair Market

Perineural Nerve Repair Market

Perineural Nerve Repair Market

Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market : By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Trauma Centers

Clinics

Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market :

In December 2018,S. Department of Defense has invested in Renerva. Renerva is a Nerve-repair startup this startup focus on PNM as an adjunct treatment for existing surgical procedures to repair or release traumatically or chronically injured peripheral nerves

In December 2018, Boston Scientific acquired Millipede. Millipede is an Iris transcatheter annuloplasty focus of this to expand its structural heart portfolio.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

