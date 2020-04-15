On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market studies the technological tools that help retailers maintain, analyse and monitor the availability of various products in their store. On-shelf availability solutions are generally based on RFID technology & Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and help in inventory management by monitoring the status of inventory and supply chain.

In 2018, the market in North America dominated the overall global on-shelf availability solutions market, and it is also the fastest-growing region in the on-shelf availability solutions market.

The global On-Shelf Availability Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of On-Shelf Availability Solutions.

Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market is spread across 120 pages, profiling 14 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

On-Shelf Availability Solutions Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Panasonic Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Impinj, MindTree, Retail Solutions, Retail Velocity, Market6, Lokad, Verix, Frontier Field Marketing, NEOGRID, eBest IOT and Enterra Solutions

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the On-Shelf Availability Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the On-Shelf Availability Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• On-premise

• SaaS

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Historical data analysis

• Response time analysis

• Vendor pattern analysis

• Potential risk analysis

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

