Organic Pork Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2017 – 2025

Introduction

Organic pork is produced from raising pigs or hogs from organic farms and by adhering organic production standards such as free from antibiotics, supplemental growth hormones, and others. Globally the demand for organic meat products is increasing primarily among North American and Western European countries. Demand for organic food has been witnessing substantial growth, globally in the past few years. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of organic products and strong support from multinational food and beverage manufacturers for the development of organic meat products such as beef, pork, lamb, broilers etc. are key factors increasing demand for organic pork-based products in the global market.

Organic Pork Market: Market Drivers

Key drivers increasing the demand for organic pork in the global market are increasing consumer preference for organic food products over conventional as consumers are opting for products, which are natural with fewer chemicals and additives. Organic food products do not have additives or chemicals and offer required nutrients, and thus are gaining higher trust than conventional food products. Awareness among consumers towards negative impact of food additives, chemicals, antibiotics etc. on health is increasing and are expected to be the key factors for demanding organic products such as organic pork and due to which they make more purchases of natural and organic products than other products. On the other hand, in developed countries, the trend for organic meat products in hotels, restaurants, and cafes is also increased owing to increasing consumer preference towards natural and organic food products. Furthermore, awareness among millennial towards negative impact of food additives, chemicals, antibiotics etc. on health is increasing. Millennial is expected to be the key segment for demanding organic products such as organic pork, organic beef, organic lamb, and organic broilers as they make more purchases of natural and organic products than other segments

Organic Pork Market: Market Segment

The market for organic pork is segmented on the basis of product type, by end use, and by distribution channel. On the basis of by product type segment, the market for organic pork is segmented into raw organic pork and processed organic pork. The demand for processed organic pork is increasing in the retail food market especially among fast-food chain retailers and hospitality sector. Another market segment for organic pork is segmented by end use, it includes household and commercial. Further, the market for commercial segment is sub-segmented by the food industry and by HoReCa segment. By distribution channel, the market for organic pork is segmented into direct and indirect segments. The indirect segment is further sub-segmented into modern trade, convenience store, specialty store, online retailers and others. Among the distribution channel, the sales of organic pork are especially increasing among modern retail formats that are supermarket and hypermarket stores attributed to increasing supply of organic food brand products and also increase production of food products of hypermarket and supermarket own brands.

Organic Pork Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of the regional segment, a market of organic pork is segmented into seven different regions. The regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. On analyzing the production of organic pork in the global market, primary demand for organic pork in the global market is from North America followed by Western Europe. On the other side, the demand for organic pork is very low in Middle East countries due to certain religious beliefs and the government ban on consumption of pork based products.

Organic Pork Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of organic pork in the global market are Organic Prairie, Hoch Orchard & Gardens, Becker Lane Organic, Seven Sons Farms, Dalehead Foods, Longbush Free Range, Skagit River Ranch LLC, Strauss Brands Incorporated, Good Earth Farms, LLC, Sunshine Coast Organic Meats, and others.