Panty Liners Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2020

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global panty liners market are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, TZMO SA, Bodywise (UK) Limited, The Honest Company, Corman S.p.A., Maxim Hygiene Company, Natratouch, Edgewell Personal Care, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Seventh Generation, Inc., Ontex Group NV, Kao Corporation, and others.

Global Panty Liners Market: Key Developments

Companies in the panty liners market are significantly seeking opportunities to recognize with various organic certifications and standards. They are also introducing panty liners with chlorine-free, biodegradable, compostable, and plastic-free materials without any negative impact on the environment. Also, changing consumers preference from disposable to reusable panty liners creating a substantial growth opportunities for the panty liners market in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, price range, end-user, size, and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

