Personal GPS Trackers Market 2025 Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Dynamics, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast

This report presents the worldwide Personal GPS Trackers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A personal GPS tracker or personal GPS tracking device is small and compact, allowing them to not attract attention as they are easily concealed in clothing, bags or coat pockets. It could be an invaluable item in a situation where a child, vulnerable adult or traveller goes missing, as they can provide you with a history of their previous locations and give you live real-time movements to give you peace of mind. Personal trackers can also be extremely useful to track lone workers, and those travelling, there is an SOS call button inbuilt, which can be used to raise an alarm if the user is in need of urgent help. Personal trackers have been designed to suit any purpose, from toddlers to teens and even the elderly.

The Personal GPS Trackers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Personal GPS Trackers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Orbocomm

Meitrack

Queclink

Concox Information Technology

Teltonika

Trackimo

Shenzhen Coban Electronics

Laipac Technology

Spark Nano

Starcom System

ARKNAV

Suntech International

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology

Gosafe Company Ltd.

Jimi Electronic

Huizhou Great-Will Industrial

ThinkRace Technology

Personal GPS Trackers Breakdown Data by Type

SIM GPS Trackers

SIM Free GPS Trackers

Personal GPS Trackers Breakdown Data by Application

Children

Adults

The Elderly

Personal GPS Trackers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Personal GPS Trackers status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Personal GPS Trackers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Personal GPS Trackers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

