Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Valuation and Forecast to 2027: Takeda, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Ipsen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Dendreon & More

The Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Drug Type (Hormonal Therapy, Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Agonist, Anti-Androgens, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Increase in research & development in oncology therapeutic area to drive the global prostate cancer therapeutics market is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 with the CAGR of 12.5%.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

Some of the major players operating in the global prostate cancer therapeutics market are Tolmar INC, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Takeda pharmaceutical co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, IPSEN, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc (Indevus Pharmaceuticals Inc) , Dendreon Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma Inc, Astrazeneca Plc, Active Biotech, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Dendreon Corporation (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.), AbbVie, Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global prostate cancer therapeutics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of prostate cancer therapeutics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Topics Covered:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Market Overview Premium Insights Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market: Regulatory Scenario Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Drug Type Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By End User Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics, By Geography Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics, Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

What will be the market size in 2025 and what will the growth rate? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals has done an agreement giving the company the option to secure global commercialisation rights to nadofaragene firadenovec/Syn3 (rAd-IFN/Syn3), a novel gene therapy that is being developed by FKD Therapies Oy (FKD) as a treatment for patients with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy. This option is exercisable on marketing approval from the US FDA. This will create a new US oncology division with the specialist knowledge and presence to introduce novel advanced therapies to the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Innovative drugs driving the market

Increase in research & development in oncology therapeutic area

Developments in genomics & proteomics

Adverse events of treatment

Cost associated with the treatment

Low success rate in clinical testing for oncology drugs

Report Overview:

On the basis of drug type, the market is classified into

hormonal therapy,

luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonist,

anti-androgens,

immunotherapy,

targeted therapy,

chemotherapy

On the basis of distribution channel

hospital pharmacies,

retail pharmacies,

online pharmacies

Based on geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

