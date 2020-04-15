Self-Checkout Systems Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

Self-Checkout Systems Market studies provide a mechanism for customers to process their own purchases from a retailer. They are an alternative to the traditional. They are an alternative to the traditional cashier-staffed checkout. The customer performs the job of the cashier themselves, by scanning and applying payment for the items.

This report focuses on the Self-Checkout Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America held the largest size of the self-checkout systems market in 2017. The leading position of North America can be attributed to the high demand for these systems in this region due to the presence of a large number of retail stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, and convenience stores, among others.

Global Self-Checkout Systems Market is spread across 124 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Self-Checkout Systems Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• NCR

• Diebold Nixdorf

• Fujitsu

• Toshiba

• ITAB Scanflow

• ECR Software

• Pan-Oston

• IER

• Computer Hardware Design

• PCMS Group

• Slabb

The worldwide market for Self-Checkout Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.9% over the next five years, will reach 4700 million US$ in 2023, from 2520 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Stand-alone Self-checkout Systems

• Wall-mounted Self-checkout Systems

• Countertop Self-checkout Systems

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets and Department Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

