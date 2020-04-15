Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market Share and Growth Analysis by 2020 – Trends, Revenue Share & Opportunity

The global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Toshiba
OKBM Afrikantov
OKB Gidropress
Atomenergoprom
CNEA & INVAP
Seaborg Technologies
IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design
Kurchatov Institute
Areva TA (DCNS group)
International Thorium Molten Salt Forum (ITMSF)
Gen4 Energy
Terrestrial Energy
Westinghouse-led
JAERI
NuScale Power LLC
Eskom
KAERI
Holtec International
Moltex Energy
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
Intellectual Ventures
U-Battery consortium
Atomstroyexport
Westinghouse Electric Company
X-energy
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Thermal-neutron Reactors
Fast-neutron Reactors
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) for each application, including-
Large Vessels
Industrial
Commercial
Each market player encompassed in the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
