Smart AC Controller Market 2018 industry trends, sales, demand, analysis & forecasts to 2024

As per the research conducted by Fast. MR, the report titled “Smart AC Controller Market – By Connectivity (Bluetooth + IR, IR, Others), By Usages (Split ACs, Mobile ACs, Window ACs, Central ACs, Portable ACs), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Smart AC Controller Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.
Global smart AC controller market is expected to reach USD 46,617.2 Thousand by the end of 2024 from USD 24,892.4 Thousand in 2018. Furthermore, the market of global smart AC controller will be receiving an opportunity of USD 19,833.0 Thousand between 2019 & 2024. In addition to this, global smart AC controller market value is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 14.7% in 2024 as compared to previous years. Growing interest from Chinese manufacturers to invest in connected appliances for value gains, rising disposable income of Chinese households and support from internet retailers and government will drive adoption rates of smart AC controller in China.
Market Insights
Growth Drivers – Smart AC Controller Market
Smart Home Trends
The smart home technologies are making significant penetration into various geographies across the globe. The smart tech lovers across the globe are installing multiple smart technologies into their homes. Further, factors such as growing awareness about benefits of smart technologies coupled with increasing willingness of consumers to spend money on connected devices is paving the way for the growth of market.
Technological Advancements
The smart AC controller manufacturers are continuously advancing their controllers in order to capture a large pool of consumers across the globe. The manufacturers are improving their smart AC controller’s compatibility, so that they can meet consumer’s requirements. Also, manufacturers are focusing to make their products more user friendly and are adding new features. For instance, Ambi climate v2 have additional features such as temperature mode as compared to Ambi climate V1. Such advancements are expected to foster the market growth in upcoming years.
Increasing Sales of AC
The 2017 world AC demand had reached at reach 110.5 Thousand units with 8.1% increase compared to previous years. The demand for AC in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and other is growing remarkable as incomes and living standards improve in many developing countries of this region. Since the ACs are getting more efficient and affordable, the growth in AC demand in hotter regions is set to soar which in turn expected to bolster the demand for smart AC controllers in upcoming years. In addition to this, rising electricity prices and environmental concerns are also predicted to escalate the growth of smart AC controller as these controllers with improved control algorithms can reduce electricity bills. Some manufacturers claim that their smart AC controllers can reduce your AC’s electricity use by up to 40%. Such cost benefits of smart AC controllers are expected to foster the adoption rate of smart AC controllers in upcoming years.
Segmentation
By Connectivity:
– Bluetooth + IR
– IR
– Others
By Usages:
– Split ACs
– Mobile ACs
– Window ACs
– Central ACs
– Portable ACs
By Distribution Channel:
– Online Stores
– Offline Stores
By Geography:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Tado
– Airpatrol
– Cielo Wigle Inc.
– Ambi Labs
– Intesis Software
– Thinkeco Inc.
– Nature Inc.
– AskStory
– Sensibo
– Melissa Climate
– Other Major & Niche Players
