Smart Home Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

The Global Smart Home Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing proliferation of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, among others is the major growth factor of global Smart Home market.

Increasing disposable income in developing economies is driving the overall Smart Home market. High importance is being given to home monitoring and access via remote locations. This factor is further boosting the Smart Home market.

Lack of technical knowledge among end users can be considered as one of the restraining factors for growth of the market. However, smart homes enables energy-saving, and low carbon emissions, which in turn is propelling the market growth.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth, increased population, and improved standards of living.

The wireless communication technologies segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market include ABB LTD., ADT, Seimens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, Schneider Electric SE, Amazon Inc., Apple, Google, among others.

