Smart Office Market Emerging Technology Scope by 2027 – ABB, Cisco Systems, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Lutron Electronics, Siemens, Schneider Electric, United Technologies, Crestron Electronics

Some of The Leading Players of Smart Office Market: ABB, Cisco Systems, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Lutron Electronics, Siemens, Schneider Electric, United Technologies, Crestron Electronics

A smart office is any structure that uses automated processes to automatically control the building’s operations including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, security and other systems. Organizations are constantly evolving due to changing workforce demographics and technological expectations of modern employees and employers. As a result, a large number of organizations across the globe are anticipated to shift toward smart offices.

Increasing need for incorporating security devices, such as cameras and electronic locks, in offices has opened doors for numerous growth opportunities in the market. The growth of the market is driven by various factors, such as increase in demand for smart office solutions and sensor networks for energy efficiency, advancement of IoT in smart office offerings, growing need for safety and security systems at the workplace, and favorable government regulations in several countries. However, high cost of renovation is a restraint for smart office market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Office market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Smart Office market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

