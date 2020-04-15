Smart Refrigerator Market Fy18 -Fy24 – Top Players (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, GE Appliance and Others)

As per the research conducted by Fast.MR, the report titled “ Smart Refrigerator Market – By Product Type (Top Freezer Refrigerator, Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, French Door Refrigerator, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Counter-Depth Refrigerator, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Price Range (Premium, Economy, Low), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores) Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2024” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Smart Refrigerator Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.

A smart refrigerator is a device which is connected to the cloud. These refrigerators are programmed to sense what kind of products are being stored inside. Depending on the configuration, it allows the usage of smartphones to monitor & control the refrigerator. Apart from this, it also allows to send & receive notes and calendar entries, that appears on the refrigerator screen. The global smart refrigerator market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Smart Refrigerator Market

Rising Popularity of Smart Home Appliances

The smart home technologies are making significant penetration into various geographies all over the world. The smart tech lovers across the globe are installing multiple smart technologies into their homes. Further, factors such as growing awareness about benefits of smart technologies coupled with rising willingness of consumers to spend money on smart devices is paving the way for the growth of the smart refrigerators market.

Increasing Technological Advancements

The manufacturers are improving their smart refrigerators compatibility, so that they can meet consumer’s requirements. Also, the manufacturers are focusing to make their products more user friendly and are adding new features such as energy efficient, counter-depth design and other features. For instance, Samsung announced the launch of its new SpaceMax Series Side-by-Side refrigerator. This product lineup comes with unique features & advanced technology and is expected to capture good position in the market

Segmentation

By Product Type:

– Top Freezer Refrigerator

– Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

– French Door Refrigerator

– Side-by-Side Refrigerator

– Counter-Depth Refrigerator

– Others

By End User:

– Residential

– Commercial

By Price Range:

– Premium

– Economy

– Low

By Distribution Channel:

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– LG Electronics

– Whirlpool Corporation

– GE Appliance

– Siemens AG

– Electrolux AB

– Haier Group Corporation

– Liebherr Group

– Midea Group

– Hisense Group

– Other Major & Niche Players

