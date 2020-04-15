Stoma/Ostomy Care Market(COVID -19 Impact Analysis) May Set New Growth| ConvaTec Group PLC, The Coloplast Group, Hollister Incorporated, Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG

Rising level of geriatric population and incidences of bowel and bladder cancer have increased the demand for stoma/ostomy care, which is expected to raise the initial estimated value from USD 2.42 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The COVID -19 pandemic has put forth a demanding situation for players in this Market. The widespread of the pandemic and the humanitarian toll taken by it is making it challenging for Market players to respond. This research study provides insights backed by our assessment of earlier emergencies and Market expertise. However, the pandemic is spreading rapidly, and some of the information in this study may become outdated.

Market Definition: Stoma and Ostomy are two different terms that can be defined as; Stoma means the end of a catheter or ureter that is surgically placed in patients replacing the use of bladder or bowel due to the case of bladder, bowel cancer or Crohn’s disease. Whereas, stoma is an opening created in the patient’s body for the proper disposal of body wastes and replacement of excreting organs.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population and rising cases of bowel and bladder cancer is expected to drive the market growtha

Awareness and technological advancements in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Unfavorable and fluctuating compensations provided by the insurance companies is expected to restrain the market growth

Displeasure related to ostomy bags is also expected to restrain the market growth

Some Of The MAJOR PLAYERS Operating in the Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market are: ConvaTec Group PLC, The Coloplast Group, Hollister Incorporated, Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ALCARE Co. Ltd., Marlen Manufacturing, Welland Medical Limited, BAO-Health, Flexicare Medical Limited, Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc., 3M, and Smith & Nephew.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Stoma/Ostomy Care market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for Stoma/Ostomy Care market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the Stoma/Ostomy Care market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Segmented By Product (Ostomy Care Bags, Ostomy Care Accessories),

Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Segmented By Surgery (Ileostomy, Colostomy, Urostomy),

Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Segmented By System (One-Piece Systems, Two-Piece Systems, Skin Barriers)

Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Segmented By Usability (Drainable Bags, Closed-End Bags, Others)

Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Segmented By End-User (Home Care, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics)

North America dominates the Stoma/Ostomy Care market because of prevalence of majority of nanotechnology based medical devices players and increasing government initiatives, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing geriatric population, international research collaboration and increasing investment in research and development of nanotechnology.

The country section of the Stoma/Ostomy Care market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market.

Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

