Touch Probe Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2020-2027

The “Global Touch Probe Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the touch probe market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of touch probe market with detailed market segmentation by type, transmission, application, end user. The global touch probe market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading touch probe market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the touch probe market.

A touch probe is a technology that allows machine tools to achieve geometrical measurements within its working bed. The touch probe acts as a high precision switch, and when it is combined with a machine manufacturing process, it can determine workpiece and tool sizes and trace part locations. Hence, this technology improves productivity, enhances workpiece quality, and reduces an operator’s set-up time. The robust design of optical transmission touch probe with vigorous build and resistance to ambient conditions helps its use in rugged manufacturing conditions in the aerospace and automotive industries. The optical transmission touch probe also aids in handling multiple touch probes with the help of a single receiver, therefore simplifying the machining design system. All these factors inspire end-users from manufacturing industries to accept optical touch probes in their machining centers.

The robust features of touch probe helping in the measurement of 3D part geometries, increasing automation in automotive manufacturing, and rise in industry safety standards are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the touch probe market. However, the advanced development of 3D laser scanners is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the touch probe market. Moreover, high accuracy integrated with radio signal transmission, which provides benefits such as the skill to measure complex 3D part geometries on every size of machining centers, is one of the factors anticipated to propel the growth of the touch probe market.

The global touch probe market is segmented on the basis of type, transmission, application, end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as 3D touch probes, 2D spindle probes, tool-length measuring probes, tool touch-off probes. On the basis of transmission, the market is segmented as optical, radio, hard-wired. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as CNC machining centers, CNC turning centers, others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace and defense, electronics manufacturing, medical devices, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global touch probe market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The touch probe market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting touch probe market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Touch probe market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the touch probe market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from touch probe market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for touch probe market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the touch probe market.

The report also includes the profiles of key touch probe market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Blum-Novotest GmbH

Capture 3D, Inc.

Haff and Schneider GmbH and Co. OHG

HEIDENHAIN

Hexagon AB

METROL Co., Ltd.

P-Tech Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Renishaw plc

Tormach Inc.

Vici and C S.p.A.

