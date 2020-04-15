Transaction Monitoring Market 2020 to See Strong Growth including key players: Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Software AG, Refinitiv,

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Transaction Monitoring business research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. This industry analysis report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. The market report also computes the market size and revenue generated from the sales. Transaction Monitoring report presents with the key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and also acts as a valuable source of leadership and direction. What is more, Transaction Monitoring market report analyses and provides the historic data along with the current performance of the market.

Global Transaction Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing digitalization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Transaction Monitoring market include Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, Fiserv, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Software AG, Refinitiv, ComplyAdvantage., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., CaseWare International Inc., ACTICO GmbH, , Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., Beam Solutions, Inc.

Competitive Analysis: Transaction Monitoring Market

Global transaction monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of transaction monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of advanced analytics to give risk alerts is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of trained and skilled professionals is restraining the market growth

Rising complication in managing Cross-border and Multi-jurisdictional AML compliance is restraining the market

Transaction Monitoring Market – Segmentation:

By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Consulting Services Integration Services Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services

By Application Area Anti-money Laundering Customer Identity Management Fraud Detection and Prevention Compliance Management

By Function Case Management KYC/Customer Onboarding Dashboard and Reporting Watch List Screening

By Deployment Mode On-premises Cloud

By Organization Type Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Government and Defense IT and Telecom Retail o Healthcare Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Others



Regenerative Transaction Monitoring Consumption by Region

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Transaction Monitoring Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness?

Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Transaction Monitoring economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside?

Which will be the Transaction Monitoring application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?

Which will be the dangers which will attack growth?

The length of the global Transaction Monitoring market opportunity?

How Transaction Monitoring Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

