Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2015 – 2025

In 2029, the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1627

Global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Segmentation by Lamp Type

The global UV lamps market is segmented on the basis of lamp type into UV mercury lamp and UV LED. Of these segments, UV mercury lamp segment accounted for over 90% of the global UV lamp market share, followed by UV LED segment with over 4% in 2014. In addition, the UV LED segment is anticipated to expand at a double-digit CAGR from 2015 to 2025.

In addition, UV mercury lamp is further sub-segmented into low-pressure mercury lamp, medium-pressure UV lamp and amalgam mercury lamp. Of these sub-segments, amalgam mercury lamp accounted for over 40% of the total UV mercury lamp segment revenue and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. In addition, this sub-segment is expected to witness fastest growth among other sub-segments during the forecast period.

Segmentation by End-use application

The global UV lamps market is segmented on the basis of end-use application into wastewater treatment, water treatment, air treatment, surface treatment and food and beverages disinfection. Of all the segments, wastewater segment dominated the global UV lamp market in 2014, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Water treatment segment is further sub-segmented into municipal water treatment, residential water treatment, commercial water treatment, industrial process water treatment, pool and spa and others. Of all the sub-segments, municipal water treatment sub-segment was dominant in 2014, accounting for US$ 19.4 Mn.

Air treatment segment is further sub-segmented into healthcare facilities, residential and commercial and others. Of all the sub-segments, residential and commercial sub-segment remained dominant with 60.0% in 2014, and the trend is anticipated to continue till 2025 end.

Food and beverages disinfection segment is further sub-segmented into bottled water and other beverages, marinades and brines and surface disinfection of food. Among all these sub-segments, bottle water and other beverages sub-segment was dominant in the food and beverages segment with over 45.0% in 2014, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global UV lamps market has been sub-segmented into seven major regions which include North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. APEJ dominated the market with over 30% of the overall UV lamp market share in 2014, while Eastern Europe followed with over 20% market share. In addition, APEJ is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the UV lamp market in terms of revenue contribution.

Key Players

Some key players identified in global UV lamp market are Xylem Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Trojan Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Halma PLC, Heraeus Holding Gmbh, Severn Trent PLC, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, OSRAM GmbH and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Get Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/1627

The Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market? Which market players currently dominate the global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market? What is the consumption trend of the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps in region?

The Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market.

Scrutinized data of the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1627/SL

Research Methodology of Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market Report

The global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.