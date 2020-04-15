Waste Paper Recycling Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the waste paper recycling market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global waste paper recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading waste paper recycling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The waste paper recycling industry has seen substantial development in the last few years. Recycling waste paper is the method by which used paper is mixed with chemicals and water. The blend is heated and is cut to divide into cellulose strands called pulp or slurry. Further, it is stretched through screens to remove any still in the blend glue or plastic. It is then purified, bleached, de-inked, mixed with water, and converted into new recycled paper. The main focus of the local paper recyclers is to establish adequate collection and segregation facilities for the promotion of waste paper collection in the region. Leading recycling businesses are developing highly efficient and automatic recycling systems to reduce the price of production and eliminate work-intensive tasks. Various associations related to waste paper recycling are:

The American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA)

The Confederation of Paper Industries (CPI)

European Recovered Paper Association (ERPA)

Recycling of paper aid reduces environmental degradation and lowers the manufacturing costs. One of the significant restrictions on the market is the scarcity of the channel for collecting waste paper. The development of the Global Waste Paper Recycling Market is driven by increased environmental concern. In addition, public rules have lowered the supply of raw material for the new paper manufacture and increased new paper prices. The development of the market has been driven. Trend- The paper recycling rate continues to improve, although the industry has been negatively impacted by depressed global prices and challenges associated with contamination during the curbside recycling process. One positive development has been an increase in curbside OCC generation, which is attributed to the growth of e-commerce and home delivery. Paper is increasingly used more for packaging and less for communication, resulting in an evolving mix of material being generated.

The global waste paper recycling market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the waste paper recycling market is segmented into corrugated cardboard, newspapers, magazines, white office paper, and mixed paper. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Wrapping Paper, Printing-and-Writing Paper, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global waste paper recycling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The waste paper recycling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the waste paper recycling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the waste paper recycling in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the waste paper recycling market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies of the waste paper recycling market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from waste paper recycling market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the waste paper recycling market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the waste paper recycling market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

CASCADES RECOVERY+

Global Waste Recyclers Ltd

Hanna Paper

HEINZEL GROUP

International Paper

PERLEN PAPIER AG

Republic Services, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

ST PAPER RESOURCES PTE LTD

WASCO

