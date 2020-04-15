Wireless connectivity Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027 | Broadcom, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Intel

The Wireless connectivity market is estimated to reach US$ 127.9 Bn by 2027 from US$ 46.1 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding of the driving factors of this market and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

With the growing integration of advanced technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence in the next generation automobiles, the automotive sector is expected to contribute a significant part in the global wireless connectivity market. The applications of artificial intelligence in the automotive and transportation industry is driving the evolution of the next generation of intelligent automotive systems. The current advancements in Google’s Driverless cars and Tesla’s Autopilot features, it has been already proved that integration of these advanced technologies will drive the future of the automotive industry in the coming future. The applications of AI, IoT, 5G in the automotive is impacting automakers and transport companies worldwide, and this trend is expected to boost the wireless connectivity market in the coming years.

Top Key Players:- Broadcom, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Texas instruments incorporated

The global market for wireless connectivity market is anticipated to exhibit high growth in the near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth include increasing demand for smart consumer devices and the proliferation of IoT and connected devices over the network. Also, an exponential rise in the number of wireless subscribers in India and China is expected to drive the wireless connectivity market significantly. However, the huge initial investment costs for installations and implementations coupled with data and privacy concerns in some of the leading end-use application sectors such as consumer & healthcare may adversely impact the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global wireless connectivity market as follows:

Global Wireless Connectivity Market – By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular

Zigbee

GNSS

Others

Global Wireless Connectivity Market – By End-Use

Industrial

Construction & Infrastructure

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Consumer

Others

