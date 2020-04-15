Workforce Management Software Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027 by Top Players -JDA Software Group, Inc., Oracle, SAP AG, KRONOS, ADP LLC, WorkForce Software Group INC., Nice Systems Ltd., Reflexis Systems

Some of The Leading Players of Workforce Management Software Market: JDA Software Group, Inc., Oracle, SAP AG, KRONOS, ADP LLC, WorkForce Software Group INC., Nice Systems Ltd., Reflexis Systems

Workforce management (WFM) is an integrated set of processes that an institution uses to optimize the productivity of its employees on the individual, departmental, and entity-wide levels. In a corporation, organization, or government entity, WFM involves matching employee skills to specific tasks over time, quantifying the amount and types of labor needed to accomplish particular jobs on a day-to-day or hour-to-hour basis. Workforce management (WFM) software is an umbrella term for desktop and mobile programs that help a business manage staff scheduling. The term originated in contact centers and other service businesses that employ a large number of workers who are paid on an hourly basis.

Good productivity is the key to the success of any organization. Enterprises are striving hard to enhance the productivity of their employees, reduce costs and improve the business process efficiency. They are increasingly adopting solutions which help them to achieve this goal. The workforce management software includes features like payroll and benefits, HR administration, employee self-services, time and attendance, performance management, forecasting and scheduling, labor budgeting, workforce tracking, and others. The increasing use of workforce analytics to drive workforce productivity and develop strategies for WFM in organizations is driving the workforce analytics market. Companies have been giving high importance to optimize workforce outcome, thereby increasing the demand for performance management and workforce analytics solution.

Chapter Details of Workforce Management Software Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Workforce Management Software Market Landscape

Part 04: Workforce Management Software Market Sizing

Part 05: Workforce Management Software Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Workforce Management Software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Workforce Management Software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

