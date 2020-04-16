2026 Pressure Washer Market Booming by Size, Share and Trends in 2020 | FNA GROUP, Emerson Electric Co, Revive Power Washing, Kärcher etc

A pressure washer is a hydraulic high-pressure sprayer used to clean loose paint, mold, dust, mud, grime, and dirt from structures and items like cars, houses, and concrete surfaces. They have the ability to increase the production and efficiency of the equipment. It is essential that the supply of water is sufficient for the pressure washer linked to it, because water scarcity can cause cavitation and damage to the pump elements. This pressure washer can be gas based, fuel based, and electric based. Pressure washer usually consists of a high- pressure hose, trigger- gun style switch, and a motor.



FNA GROUP, Emerson Electric Co, Revive Power Washing, Kärcher India, Generac Power Systems, Inc., AR North America, DEWALT, STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC., CRAFTSMAN., Ryobi, Snow Joe, LLC., Troy-Bilt LLC, Vortex Industries Inc., Northern Tool + Equipment, MI-T-M Corporation, Annovi Reverberi Spa, Alkota Cleaning Systems., Lavorwash Australia Pty Ltd, Greenworks Tools, Generac Power Systems, Inc.

By Product Type (Electric Based, Gas Based, Fuel Based),



By Application (Car Washer, Garden Washer, Home Exterior Washer, Industrial),



By Output (1500 – 1750 psi, 1800 – 2000 psi, 2000 – 3000 psi, 3000 – 4200 psi),



By End- User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural)



Based on regions, the Pressure Washer Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the advantages of pressure washer will accelerate the market growth

Growing demand from residential sector also acts as market driver

Increasing number of professional cleaning start- ups will also boost this market growth

Rising R&D investment for better product development acts as a driving factor in the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing adoption of substitute cleaning method will hamper the market growth

High noise emission by industrial pressure washer is also expected to restrain the market growth

