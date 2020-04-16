Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2028

The latest study on the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market. Some of the major companies operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market are Van Pur S.A., Nestlé S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., CHI Ltd., Royal Unibrew A/S, United Dutch Breweries B.V., United Dutch Breweries B.V., and Harboes Bryggeri A/S.

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Product Type

Dairy-based

Carbonated & Soda Drinks

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Flavor Type

Classic/ Natural

Apple

Peach

Citrus

Berry

Pomegranate

Mixed Fruit

Coffee/ Cocoa

Others (vanilla, tea, etc.)

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Liquid Cartons

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

COVID-19 Impact on Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

