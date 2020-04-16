Adult Diaper Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2025 | First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Attends Healthcare Products

The Global Adult Diaper Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Adult Diaper Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2026 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Global adult diaper market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

The market has been segmented by gender, distribution channel, and geography. By End-User, the market has been segmented into men, women, and Unisex. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, Pharmacies/Health Stores stores, Online Stores, and others.

The prominent players in the global Adult Diaper market are:

First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Unicharm Corporation, Medtronic., Fubao Industrial Co., Ltd., Hartmann USA, Inc., Ontex, Nestle

Report Coverage

Increasing Penetration of E-Commerce Channel

In terms of distribution channel, E-commerce anticipated being the most significant contributor to the increasing consumption due to the increased probability of incontinence among them. In developing economies, key players are taking initiatives to spread awareness and dignify the market with the help of advertisements and promotion campaigns that are helping to increase the acceptance of the adult diaper among the aged population. For instance, in 2017, Friends Adult Diapers which is based in India launched its first ad campaign to spread awareness about adult diaper which can bring about a life-altering change in the lives.

As per reports published by the US Census Bureau, in 2017, the value of e-commerce sales of pharmaceuticals and beauty aids was 35.7 billion U.S. dollars, up from 31.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2016. Therefore, this increase in the online platform is expected to contribute towards the increasing demand for adult diaper further during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Global adult diaper market witnesses high competition, with a considerable number of regional and global players. An advanced distribution network gives an upper edge to the manufacturers to expand their range of products across the globe. Moreover, it is crucial for players to continuously innovate to operate and grow in the market due to the rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Unicharm Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.are some of the major players offering adult diapers across the globe.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Furthermore, Global Adult Diaper Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

─Manufacture Analysis — Generation of this Global Adult Diaper Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.

─Sales & Revenue Assessment — Revenue, sales are planned for this Adult Diaper market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.

─Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Adult Diaper market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Adult Diaper significance data are provided in this part.

─Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Adult Diaper market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.

─Investigations and Analysis — Adult Diaper market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.

