AI in Asset Management Market Witness to Grow Remarkable CAGR of17.6% by 2027 | Know the Which Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 309.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The need for next-gen technologies like AI to deal with COVID-19 could be one of the most important milestones in the AI ecosystem. From last, 4-month utilization of AI is assisting global institutes for early warning and alerts, tracking and prediction, data dashboards and early diagnosis. Applications or use cases of AI vary from each node of the ecosystem, various technologies from this Umbrella Technology are contributing to prevent and predict this pandemic. Naturally, by the end of 2021 penetration AI in Public Safety, Healthcare and the related sector is expected to increase at least 3 times.

The global AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 309.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of artificial intelligence in asset management in order to provide accurate and faster services to clients, is driving the growth of the AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem. This is because AI helps organizations in increasing their productivity and efficiency of work. Predictive analysis is mainly used to analyze unexpected breakdown. So, companies mainly focus on providing industrial predictive monitoring and management.

The major players in AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem are Microsoft, Google, Infosys, IBM, Amazon, Apple, and others. The market players are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisitions, product expansions, partnerships, and other such strategies for increasing their market share. In 2019, BlackRock announced the launch of a new center dedicated to research in AI, in order to meet the changing industrial conditions

North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to show similar trends in the coming years. Increasing number of connected devices and growing number of internet users, coupled with the rising investment by big technocrats, are expected to drive the AI in asset management market in the region. At the same time, the collaboration between Massachusetts Institute of Technology US and IBM to promote research on different aspects of artificial intelligence is one of the major factors in accentuating market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. According to a study in 2019, 43% of Asia Pacific companies consider AI important for their business future, which is driving the growth of AI in asset ecosystem in the region.

1 Predictive analytics software helps predict asset failures by monitoring the mechanical systems in an aircraft, whilst also being able to recommend best corrective actions. Artificial intelligence will help reduce delays caused by unexpected maintenance-related issues.

2 Asset management using AI helps identify equipment failure by analyzing the operating conditions by using IoT sensors

