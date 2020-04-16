Air Fresheners Market Share with Comprehensive Analysis and Major Players: Procter & Gamble, S. C. Johnson & Son, Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej

Global air fresheners market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14028.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for air care and rising prevalence for better air quality is major factor for the growth of this market.



The study considers the Air Fresheners Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Air Fresheners Market are:

Procter & Gamble, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej.com, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Farcent Enterprise Co., Ltd, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Energizer Brands, Bluemagic Films, Church & Dwight Co., Inc.., Scott’s Liquid Gold, Amway., Dr.Marcus International, Beaumont Products, Inc., Dabur.com, Julius Sämann Ltd.

Segmentation: Global Air Fresheners Market

By Product Type

Sprays/Aerosols

Electric Air Fresheners

Evaporative Air Freshener

Gels Air Fresheners

Candles Air Fresheners

Other Air Fresheners Liquid Air Fresheners Solid Air Fresheners Crystal Bead Air Fresher



By Application

Households

Corporate

Car

Others Railways Hospital Malls And Hotels



By Costumers

Individual Customer

Enterprise Customer

Based on regions, the Air Fresheners Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing deposable income is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for premium air fresheners is another factor driving the market growth

Improvement in the living standards of the people is another factor driving the market growth,

Launch of new products and fragrance is another important factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

High production cost is restraining the market growth

Availability of the substitute in the market is another factor restraining the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Future Group announced the launch of their new range of ‘Clean Mate Air Fresheners whose main aim is to keep the air fresh with soothing scents. It is available in the scents like jasmine, citrus, and rose &lavender. It designed to provide relaxation, energy and soothing auras in offices and homes.

In May 2016, Hand Stands announced that they are going to acquire Energizer Holdings, Inc. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their business in the market place and will help the company to create new innovations and product so that they can meet the need and requirement of their customers. Key Benefits for Air Fresheners Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Air Fresheners Market trends and dynamics.

Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

