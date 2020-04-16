Ammonium Sulphate Market: Industry Size, Trends and Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2023

The global Ammonium Sulphate market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ammonium Sulphate market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Ammonium Sulphate market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ammonium Sulphate market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ammonium Sulphate market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market is segmented by:

Caprolactam

Coke Oven Gas

Gypsum

Neutralisation & Others

On the basis of region, the Global, Far East and Baltic Nations Ammonium Sulphate market is segmented into:

China

Taiwan

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Russia

Ukraine & Baltic Nations

Globally, the ammonium sulphate market is segmented into:

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, analysis by production process and analysis by region. Analysis by region includes market study in global segments, namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Further, the Far East & Baltic nations market is segmented into China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Russia and Ukraine & Baltic nations. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Global, Far East and Baltic Nations Ammonium Sulphate market.

The report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about the drivers (demand side as well as supply side), restraints and key trends in the market. The next section includes global market analysis, followed by production process type and further by regional/country level analysis. Production, consumption, import and export data are provided for all the specified countries. Since ammonium sulphate is majorly produced as a by-product of caprolactam, the report also covers an extensive list of ammonium sulphate manufacturers by caprolactam along with their capacity for both caprolactam and ammonium sulphate in the specified regions.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various segments, covering present scenario and future prospects. For consumption data analysis, the report considers 2014 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2015 and the forecast made for 2015–2025.

To calculate the market size, the report considers average price of ammonium sulphate across geographies on a regional/country basis, as and when required. The forecast also assesses the total revenue as well as volume of ammonium sulphate. The data is triangulated based on different analysis considering the supply side, demand side and dynamics of the parent market. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In the final section of the report, the ammonium sulphate market structure and landscape are included to provide report audiences a dashboard view, companies’ presence in ammonium sulphate market and their key strategies. Some of the market players featured in the section include:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

JSC KuibyshevAzot

UBE Industries, Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

JSC “Grodno Azot”

Grupa Azoty

Each market player encompassed in the Ammonium Sulphate market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Ammonium Sulphate market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Ammonium Sulphate Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ammonium Sulphate market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Ammonium Sulphate market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

