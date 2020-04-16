Anti-icing Coatings Market Research Report 2019 – Progress Study By Type, Application And Manufacturers Upcoming Projections 2025

The global Anti-icing Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Anti-icing Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Anti-icing Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Anti-icing Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Anti-icing Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein substrate and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global anti-icing coatings market by segmenting it in terms of substrate, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for anti-icing coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual substrate and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global anti-icing coatings market. The global market for anti-icing coatings is dominated by large-sized players. Key players operating in the market are PPG Industries Inc., DowDuPont, 3M Company, NanoSonic Inc., Aerospace and Advanced Composites GmbH, NEI Corporation, Cytonix, and NeverWet LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global anti-icing coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period 2018–2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on substrate, application, and regional segments of the market. The market size and forecast for each substrate and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Substrate

Metal

Glass

Concrete

Others (including Plastic)

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive & Aerospace

Renewable Energy

Power Utility& Telecommunication

Construction

Others (including Commercial Fishing, Marine, and Oil & Gas)

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Austria Norway Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various applications wherein anti-icing coatings are used

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the anti-icing coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global anti-icing coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

The report provides Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Each market player encompassed in the Anti-icing Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Anti-icing Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Anti-icing Coatings Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Anti-icing Coatings market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Anti-icing Coatings market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

