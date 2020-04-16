Artificial Intelligence Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026

The global Artificial Intelligence market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Artificial Intelligence market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Artificial Intelligence market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Artificial Intelligence market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Artificial Intelligence market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competitive landscape for the artificial intelligence market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The complete artificial intelligence market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the artificial intelligence market’s growth.

QlikTech International AB, MicroStrategy Inc., IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., Brighterion Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IntelliResponse Systems Inc., Next IT Corporation, Nuance Communications, and eGain Corporation are some of the major players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as part of company profiling.

Below is the list of acronyms used in the report: SMAC – Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud IoT – Internet of Things



Each market player encompassed in the Artificial Intelligence market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Artificial Intelligence market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Intelligence Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Artificial Intelligence market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Artificial Intelligence market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

