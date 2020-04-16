Asia-Pacific Ink Resins Market 2019: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By OMNOVA Solutions Inc., MHM Holding GmbH, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., KRATON CORPORATION, Arkema

Asia-Pacific ink resins market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 -2026

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Ink Resins Market

Asia-Pacific ink resins market is segmented into three notable segments which are resin, ink technology and application.

On the basis of resin, the market is segmented into acrylic, polyurethane, polyamide, modified rosin, modified cellulose, hydrocarbon, others.

On the basis of ink technology, the market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, UV-curable and powder.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, printing & publications and others.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-ink-resins-market&kb

Ink resins are a group of semi-solid or solid amorphous organic substances which looks like transparent in color. It is found particularly in plant secretions and is soluble in organic solvents like ether except water. The resins are used to produce inks with the addition of solvent, additive and pigments. The resins provide dissemination of the pigment and prevention of its re-accumulation. There are different types of resins which are used in making inks such as acrylic based resin, rosin-based resin, nitrocellulose resins and others.

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Ink Resins Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., BASF SE, Resinall Corp, Ingevity, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., MHM Holding GmbH, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., KRATON CORPORATION, Arkema, Evonik Industries AG, Gellner Industrial LLC, Puyang Shenghong Chemical Co.Ltd, Merida Pigment Industry Co., Ltd., Advanced Micro Polymers Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Specialty Polymers, Inc., SAMSUNG POLYMER CO., LTD, The Lubrizol Corporation, Indulor, DIC CORPORATION and Flint Group.

Recent Development:

In May 2019, BASF SE collaborated with Paxis LLC for their latest WAV technology. It will help to fulfil the demand of additive manufacturing users, advanced manufacturing and for traditional manufacturing markets.

In April 2019, Kraton Corporation expanded Cariflex polyisoprene production in Brazil to meet the growing demand of Cariflex. The expansion will help the company to meet the existing needs of the customers and create a new customer base.

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=asia-pacific-ink-resins-market&kb

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]