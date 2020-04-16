Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2025

The global Assisted Reproductive Technology market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Assisted Reproductive Technology market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global assisted reproductive technology market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global assisted reproductive technology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Merck KGaA, CooperSurgical, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Nidacon International AB, Laboratoire CCD, Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Esco Group), Nikon Corporation and others

The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is segmented as given below:

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Technology

In Vitro Fertilization Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Artificial Insemination Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Intracervical Insemination (ICI) Others

Surrogacy

Others

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Procedure

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non Donor

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non Donor

Embryo Banking

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Assisted Reproductive Technology market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Assisted Reproductive Technology market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Assisted Reproductive Technology market report?

A critical study of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Assisted Reproductive Technology market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Assisted Reproductive Technology market share and why? What strategies are the Assisted Reproductive Technology market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market? What factors are negatively affecting the Assisted Reproductive Technology market growth? What will be the value of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market by the end of 2029?

