Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

The report titled “Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) market is valued at 590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2019-2025.

Approximately 40% of American women have dense breasts.Having dense breasts can increase a woman’s risk to develop cancer by 4-6 times.Mammography may miss cancers in dense breasts, Invenia ABUS has been proven to find 55% more invasive cancers after a normal or benign mammographic finding.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market: GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, SonoCine, QView Medical, Seno Medical Instruments, Volpara Solutions, Delphinus Medical Technologies, CapeRay, SuperSonic Imagine, Nova Medical Imaging TechnologyLtd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments (SIUI), Theraclion, Real Imaging, MetriTrackand others.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market on the basis of Types are:

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems(ABUS)

Automated Breast Volume Scanner (ABVS)

On the basis of Application , the Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is segmented into:

Hosptials

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Regional Analysis For Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

