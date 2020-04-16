Automotive HVAC Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global Automotive HVAC market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The Automotive HVAC market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.The worldwide Automotive HVAC market is anticipated to reach around USD 31,907 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Sensata Technologies, Inc., Valeo S.A., Air International Thermal Systems, Delphi Automotive Plc, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Sanden Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg, and Mahle Behr GmbH

The global Automotive HVAC market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Automotive HVAC Market report include:

By Type (Manual HVAC, Automatic HVAC,); By End-User (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles); By Region

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

