Bioplastics Packaging Market Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share 2026 | Dow, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novamont S.p.A.

Bioplastics Packaging Market Overview:

The Bioplastics Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market.Global bioplastics packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 41.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Bioplastics are a special category of plastic which are sourced or created from renewable biodegradable products, such as oils, cellulose, starch, fats, straws, alcohols, acid, etc. Although it isn’t just sourced from these materials they are produced from recyclable plastics as well. They are degradable, and are already in consumption from different industrial verticals such as consumer goods, pharmaceutical and food & beverages market.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Dow, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novamont S.p.A., ALBIS PLASTIC GmbH, Arkema, Braskem, Corbion, NatureWorks LLC, CCL Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BIO-ON, ECM BioFilms, Solvay, Eastman Chemical Company, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, VIRENT, INC., Danimer Scientific, IFS Group, Biome Bioplastics, Tetra Pak International S.A., Berry Global Inc., Mondi, Amcor Limited, Uflex Limited, ALPLA, Barbier Group, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. and Cardia Bioplastics.

By Product (Bio-PET, PLA & PLA Blends, Starch Blends, Bio-PP, Bio-PA, TPS, PHA, Bio-PE, PBS, Aliphati & Aromatic Polyesters, Cellulose, Molded Fiber, AAC, WSP, Others),



By Application Type (Bottles, Pouch & Sachet, Trays, Clamshells, Cups, Films, Bags, Others),



By Extraction Technology (Injection Molding, Biomass, Pelletizing, Non-Biodegradable Bio-Derived Thermoplastics, Petrochemical Synthesization, Bio-Derived Monomers Synthesization, Natural or GMO, Others),



By End-Users (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Goods, Others)



Based on regions, the Bioplastics Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns and regulations regarding the usage of plastics from the various authorities is expected to drive the market growth

Technological advancements and innovations pertaining to the products, and the raw materials utilized in the production of bioplastics,this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Expansion of production capabilities in the developing regions of the world is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High production cost associated with the product due to the non-recyclable nature of the product are factors expected to restrain the market growth

Complications in the production process of bioplastics are also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, BIO-ON announced that they had agreed with Innova Imagen SA de CV for the production of (PHA) polyhydroxyalkanoate biopolymers in Mexico. The agreement terms are the construction of a production plant in Mexico for the production of polyhydroxyalkanoate biopolymers. The agreement also includes the licensing of BIO-ON’s PHA technology for which they are expected to receive approximately USD 56.7 million.

In December 2018, BIO-ON announced the creation of a new company “ZEROPACK” in collaboration with Rivoira which has acquired worldwide licensing of patents for bioplastic packaging goods and products for 10 million Euros. The creation of this company is aimed at providing the distributors with a regular supply of bioplastics packaging goods for use in food & beverage sectors.

Highlights of TOC:

Overview: In addition to an overview of the Bioplastics Packaging Market, this section provides an overview of the report to give an idea of the type and content of the study.

Market dynamics: Here the authors of the report discussed in detail the main drivers, restrictions, challenges, trends and opportunities in the market.

Product Segments: This part of the report shows the growth of the market for various types of products sold by the largest companies.

Application segments: The analysts who have authored the report have thoroughly evaluated the market potential of the key applications and identified the future opportunities they should create in the Bioplastics Packaging.

Geographic Segments: Each regional market is carefully examined to understand its current and future growth scenarios.

Company Profiles: The top players in the Bioplastics Packaging market are detailed in the report based on their market share, served market, products, applications, regional growth and other factors.

