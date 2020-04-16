Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to Be Experienced 2019-2025

increasing demand for BF3 and its complexes is expected to lead to tremendous growth in the global boron trifluoride and complexes market.

Boron trifluoride is used as an intermediate and catalyst for the manufacture of many pharmaceutical drugs (especially antibiotics) or to accelerate or decelerate the reaction rate.

There have been significant investments in the setting up of new production plants for pharmaceutical manufacturing in India. The cost of setting up of production plants in India is 40% lower as compared to Western countries. This particular factor is boosting the growth of the global boron trifluoride and complexes market in the Asia Pacific region.

“Polymer and petrochemicals, agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals by far were considered as the largest application area for boron trifluoride. However, over the last few years, boron trifluoride has also been used in other applications such as flavors and fragrances, nuclear power energy and also as an important catalyst in the manufacturing of semiconductors and solar cells. The use of boron trifluoride and its complexes for such applications and industries is anticipated to boost global market demand over the forecast period.”

— Senior Research Analyst (Chemicals), Future Market Insights

Catalyst application segment gaining traction in the global market owing to significant properties of the final product

Boron trifluoride finds application as a catalyst in a diverse range of chemical reactions such as isomerisation, alkylation, polymerisation, esterfication, condensation, cyclization, hydration dehydration, sulfonation, desulphurisation, nitration, halogenation oxidation and acylation. In terms of revenue, the catalyst segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period while expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2017 – 2027. Growth of the polymers and petrochemicals industry is anticipated to lead to an increase in the consumption of boron trifluoride for applications as a catalyst.

COVID-19 Impact on Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

