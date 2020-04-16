Broad Ion Beam Technology Market Applications and Company’s Active in the Industry

competition landscape which includes market share analysis of major players in the global broad ion beam technology market based on their 2016 revenues and profile of major players. Company profiles include company overview, significant strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenue from 2014 till 2016/ 2017 (public companies). The major players profiled in the global broad ion beam technology market includes Meyer Burger Technology, 4Wave Incorporated, Veeco Instruments Inc., Scia Systems GmbH, Oxford Instruments, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Plasma-Therm, Raith GmbH, FEI and Canon Anelva Corporation among others.

Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market, by Application

Etch

Structuring of MEMS, MRAM and sensors TMR sensors Infrared Sensors Metal Sensors Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor Membrane Type Sensor Others

Metallic and dielectric multilayers

Ion Beam Polishing

Micro structuring

Chemically Assisted Ion Beam Etching

Delayering (Failure Analysis)

Deposition

Thin film deposition

Multilayer film deposition Dielectric and metal layers Giant magneto resistance (GMR) sensors TMR Magnetic sensors EUV Mask Others

Infrared sensors

Optical multilayers Antireflective and gradient coatings Optical filters



Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market, by End Use Industry

Semiconductor

MEMS

MOEMS

Optics

Optoelectronics

Sensors

Storage devices MRAM Etching Plasma Etching Magnetic Multilayer Deposition

Electronics

Others

Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



COVID-19 Impact on Broad Ion Beam Technology Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Broad Ion Beam Technology market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Broad Ion Beam Technology market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

