Cancer Cachexia Market – Zentaris, ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, Aphios, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GTx, Helsinn Healthcare, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Novartis, XBiotech

Pune, April 16,2020 – Cachexia or wasting syndrome is a condition of extreme weight loss and muscles atrophy, fatigue, weakness and loss of appetite due to the severe chronic illness. The cachexia is observed in the people suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, AIDS, multiple sclerosis, tuberculosis, Crohn’s disease and others. The pathogenicity of cancer cachexia is multifactorial because of its complex interaction between host and tumor. Mostly patients suffer from cancer cachexia due to the starvation weight loss, excess expenditure of energy by body and anemia.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cancer cachexia market is expected to grow exponentially owing to driving factors such as increase in prevalence of cachexia and rising number of pipeline product for the treatment of cancer cachexia. However lack of awareness among population regarding cachexia cancer and long procedure for FDA approval are expected to impede the market growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cancer cachexia market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics, mechanism of action and distribution channel. Based on therapeutics, the market is segmented as progestogens, corticosteroids, combination therapies and others. Based on mechanism of action the cancer cachexia market is segmented as appetite stimulators, weight loss stabilizers and others. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented as hospital stores, retail pharmacy store and online pharmacy.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cancer cachexia market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cancer cachexia market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cancer cachexia market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cancer cachexia market in these regions.

