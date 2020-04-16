Clinical Alarm Management Market Emerging Technology Scope by 2027 – GE Healthcare, Baxter International, Dragerwerk AG, Medtronic, Connexall

Clinical Alarm Management systems are prepared to alert caregivers of potential patient issues. These alarms should be accurate, intuitive and give alerts which are readily interpreted and acted on by clinicians in an appropriate fashion

The is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising awareness of care providers towards increasing patient safety, growing medtech investments by governments, increasing alarm fatigue and rising prominence and usage of bio data and mHealth tools. Nevertheless, lack of product standardization over the world and lack of appropriate skills is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

GE Healthcare

Baxter International Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Dragerwerk AG

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vocera Communications

Connexall

Spok Holdings, Inc.

Extension Healthcare

The “Global Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Clinical Alarm Management Market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Component, End User and Geography. The global Clinical Alarm Management Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Clinical Alarm Management Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by product, the product can be split into

Telemetry Monitors

Infusion Pumps

Nurse Call System

Compression Pumps

Physiological Monitors

Ventilators

Anesthesia Machines

Feeding Pumps and Bed Alarms

Market segment by End User, Clinical Alarm Management can be split into

Clinics

Long Term and Palliative Care Centers

Hospitals

Home Care

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Major points from Table of Contents:

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CLINICAL ALARM MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CLINICAL ALARM MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CLINICAL ALARM MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CLINICAL ALARM MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

8. CLINICAL ALARM MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

9. CLINICAL ALARM MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

10. CLINICAL ALARM MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. CLINICAL ALARM MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

