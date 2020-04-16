CONDENSER MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 4.2% DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD 2020 TO 2025 WITH TOP MANUFACTURES WHEELER, GEA GROUP, LARSEN AND TURBO, FOSTER GE, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

The Global Condenser Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2025. The growth is credited to increasing renewable power generation, long service life, and rising need for power factor improvement.

Electric utilities are projected to grow at the highest rate in the end-user segment of the condenser market. The key driving factor for this market is the large-scale demand by utilities for high-capacity condensers.

In most of the developed regions, power is being generated through renewable sources to move from dependence on fossil fuel-based power generation.

Power generated from renewable sources is intermittent and needs power factor correction to maintain voltage stability. Condensers are more suitable in such situations over other equipment as they are capable of continuous service for long duration.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Wheeler, GEA Group, Larsen and Turbo, Foster GE, General Electric Company, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Others.

