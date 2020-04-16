Construction Machinery Market with (COVID-19) Outbreak | Global Industry Insights by Top Vendors, Growth, Revenue and Forecast Outlook 2020-2025 Caterpillar Inc., JCB India Limited, CNH Industrial NV, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, Deere & Company

Global Construction Machinery market is valued approximately USD 146.17 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Market player included in this report are:

Caterpillar Inc.

JCB India Limited

CNH Industrial NV

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd

Deere & Company

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Komatsu Ltd

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Volvo Group

Doosan Infracore Co Ltd

Construction machinery are those machineries and equipment that have major role in construction process. These are fundamental things required in construction industries. Construction machinery are also referred as heavy-duty vehicle those are designed for executing construction of roads, buildings or any other infrastructure. The machineries include crane, telescopic handling, excavator and others. Due, to its commendable application in construction industries this equipment has major demand and expected to increase with the rise in construction industries across the global. For instance: As per Statista, in public sector in 2016 the spending in construction sector was USD 292 billion and increased up to USD 302 billion in 2018 globally.

US accounts for the largest share in construction industries and shows a total expenditure incurred in construction sector in US reached to USD 1293 Billion in 2019. Similarly, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate industry in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2017 and contributed to the 13% of the country’s GDP by 2025. In Addition, rising demand for machines those are cost effective and complied with low emission regulations is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years.

However, higher cost of construction machinery cost and faster depreciation is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Construction Machinery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global construction machinery due to the rapid growth in construction and real estate industry in the region. Similarly, it is expected to grow with faster rate over the upcoming years due to growing supportive government regulation regarding construction projects in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Machinery Type:

Crane

Telescopic Handlers

Excavator

Loader & Backbone

Motor Grader

Others

By Drive Type:

Hydraulic

Electric and Hybrid

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Construction Machinery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Construction Machinery Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Construction Machinery Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global Construction Machinery Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Construction Machinery Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Construction Machinery Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Construction Machinery Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Construction Machinery Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Construction Machinery Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered Construction Machinery Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Construction Machinery Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Construction Machinery Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Construction Machinery Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Construction Machinery Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Construction Machinery Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Construction Machinery Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Construction Machinery Market?

