COVID-19 impact: Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players

The latest report on the Data Center Infrastructure Management market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Data Center Infrastructure Management market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Data Center Infrastructure Management market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Data Center Infrastructure Management market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Data Center Infrastructure Management market.
The report reveals that the Data Center Infrastructure Management market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Data Center Infrastructure Management market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Data Center Infrastructure Management market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Data Center Infrastructure Management market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
Competitive Dynamics
Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include Emerson Network Power, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corp. PLC, IBM Corp., CA Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FNT GmbH, Johnson Controls, Inc., Nlyte Software, Inc., Sunbird Software, Inc. (Raritan, Inc.), Panduit Corp., Commscope, Inc., Altron a.s., Cormant, Inc., and Rackwise, Inc.
The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is segmented as below:
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Solution
- IT Asset Management
- Facility Management
- Consulting and Other Services
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Software Component
- IT Asset
- DCIM Software
- Power
- Cooling
- Others
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Industry Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Information Technology
- Telecom
- Health Care
- Retail
- Others
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Important Doubts Related to the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Data Center Infrastructure Management market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Data Center Infrastructure Management market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Data Center Infrastructure Management market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Data Center Infrastructure Management market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Data Center Infrastructure Management market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Data Center Infrastructure Management market
