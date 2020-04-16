Demand for Large Bore Closure Device to be Fueled by Changes in Consumer Perception in the Light of COVID-192018 – 2028

Hepatitis C is a liver disease which is caused by the hepatitis C virus. Hepatitis C virus can cause both acute as well as chronic hepatitis. The hepatitis C virus is a common bloodborne virus and the most common modes of infection are by the exposure to small quantities of blood.The infection can occur through unsafe injection practices, transfusion of unscreened blood and blood products and unsafe health care .

The reuse and inadequate sterilization of needles and other medical equipment and the transfusion od blood products can cause chronic hepatitis c virus. The symptoms of hepatitis c virus infection includes jaundice , stomach pain , Nausea , Fatigue etc which need to be observed for the chronic hepatitis c virus treatment . Globally, an estimated 71 million people have chronic hepatitis C infection. A significant number of those who are chronically infected with hepatitis c virus have more chances to develop cirrhosis or liver cancer. Approximately 399 000 people die each year from hepatitis C, mostly from hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis.

Antiviral medicines such as pegylated interferon, Ribavirin, Simeprevir can reduce the risk of death from liver cancer and play a major role in chronic hepatitis c virus treatment. Chronic Hepatitis C virus infection can be transmitted sexually and can be passed from mother to her baby but these modes of transmission are not so common. Chronic hepatitis c virus infection is not spread through contaminated food, water or by casual contact with the infected person. Also, hepatitis c virus infection cannot be caused by the breast milk. In chronic hepatitis c virus treatment process, the acute hepatitis c virus infection is generally asymptomatic, very few people are diagnosed during the acute phase of hepatitis c virus infection.

The acute infection remains undiagnosed because the symptoms do not appear until the infection becomes a serious liver infection. The diagnosis of hepatitis c virus infection is done by two steps. First step includes the screening of anti hepatitis c virus antibodies with the help of a serological test. If the results are positive for the first step, then a nucleic test for hepatitis c virus RNA is done to confirm the occurrence of chronic infection. The chronic hepatitis c virus treatment depends on the various factors such as the strain of the virus. The type of treatment given to the patient also plays an important role in chronic hepatitis c virus treatment.

Increasing incidence of chronic infection due to hepatitis c virus is a factor driving growth of chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market over the forecast period. Increase in the healthcare expenditure and increasing government initiatives can drive the chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market. Changing lifestyle can also be a growth factor of chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market .There is an increase in the healthcare awareness which is expected to increase the chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market .High cost of the medications and the stringent regulations for the approval of hepatitis c virus medications are expected to restrain the growth of chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market. Side effects associated with the chronic hepatitis c virus treatment such as depression, constipation, itchy skin, headache etc can restrain the growth of chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market.

The global chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by product type Pegylated Interferon Ribavirin Simeprevir Sofasbuvir Daclatasvir



Segmentation by end user Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online pharmacies Drug Stores



Based on the product type, chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market has been segmented into Pegylated interferon, Ribairin, Simeprevir, sofasbuvir and Daclatasvir. Pegylatd interferon are used to encourage the immune system and Ribavirin stops virus reproducing. There are a number of new medications in the market which are Simeprevir, Sofasbuvir and Daclatasvir. These three medications can also be taken in the combination of any two or three of them for the effective treatment of chronic hepatitis c virus infection. These medications are taken as tablets once or twice a day. Based on the end users, chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and drug stores.

Geographically, global chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market due to growing prevalence hepatitis c virus infectious diseases. Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market due to better treatment facilities and increased healthcare expenditure.

There are a lot of key manufacturers of chronic hepatitis c virus treatment mediations. Some of the players identified in the global chronic hepatitis c virus treatment market are Genentech Inc, Merck & co Inc, Vertex Pharmaceutical incorporated, F- Hoffmann La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, DEAFARMA, Haiyan Chemexpress Co., Ltd., Suzhou Ryway Biotech Co.

